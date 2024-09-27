Randgold Resources (LON:RRS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6,546.00

Shares of Randgold Resources Limited (LON:RRS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6,546 ($87.65) and traded as high as GBX 6,862 ($91.89). Randgold Resources shares last traded at GBX 6,546 ($87.65), with a volume of 51,000 shares.
Randgold Resources Trading Up 7,701,076.5 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,546 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,546.
Randgold Resources Company Profile
Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Randgold Resources
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Randgold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randgold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.