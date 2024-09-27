First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.69

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.69 and traded as high as $23.90. First Savings Financial Group shares last traded at $23.85, with a volume of 6,020 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $20.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.69. The company has a market cap of $164.16 million, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.74.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. On average, analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

