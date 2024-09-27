British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $405.85

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 405.85 ($5.43) and traded as high as GBX 450 ($6.03). British Land shares last traded at GBX 445.40 ($5.96), with a volume of 1,886,196 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLND. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on British Land from GBX 469 ($6.28) to GBX 500 ($6.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, British Land presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 403.75 ($5.41).

Get British Land alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLND

British Land Trading Up 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at British Land

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 416.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 405.85. The stock has a market cap of £4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.59.

In other British Land news, insider Irvinder Goodhew bought 3,504 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 412 ($5.52) per share, with a total value of £14,436.48 ($19,331.12). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,611 shares of company stock worth $1,488,936. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

British Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.