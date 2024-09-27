Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $624.72

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 624.72 ($8.37) and traded as high as GBX 702 ($9.40). Lancashire shares last traded at GBX 698 ($9.35), with a volume of 251,488 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.71) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 781 ($10.46).
Lancashire Stock Performance
Lancashire Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is 1,607.14%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Michael George Dawson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 610 ($8.17) per share, with a total value of £61,000 ($81,681.84). Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Lancashire Company Profile
Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.
