Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $971.86

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 971.86 ($13.01) and traded as high as GBX 1,110.50 ($14.87). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 1,110.50 ($14.87), with a volume of 701,852 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,342 ($17.97) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 671 ($8.99) to GBX 684 ($9.16) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,035 ($13.86) to GBX 1,140 ($15.27) in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,048.20 ($14.04).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,791.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,100.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 971.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 30 ($0.40) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $13.20. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is 6,935.48%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

