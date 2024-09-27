Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,656 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.6% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,926,000. Summa Corp. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Finally, Concord Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $20,790,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $191.16 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.42. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,390.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,101,797 shares of company stock worth $1,220,129,922 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

