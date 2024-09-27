Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $229.04 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 897.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,853,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,668,189 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.2% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $229,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 854.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482,580 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 696.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,137,521,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757,065 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 829.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,913,435,000 after buying an additional 57,160,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 798.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 39,020,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,820,576,000 after buying an additional 34,678,944 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA stock opened at $124.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.76.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,509,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,397,403 shares of company stock worth $526,762,784 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

