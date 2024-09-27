Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 133,398 Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,398 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,473,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 16,915,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after buying an additional 955,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.07. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $110.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92.

X4 Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XFOR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XFOR. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

