NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Raised by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 866.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,141 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $14,913,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,734,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,909,465,178.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $14,913,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,734,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,909,465,178.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,397,403 shares of company stock worth $526,762,784 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $124.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.