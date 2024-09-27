Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 20,048 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,048 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in OppFi were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LB Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of OppFi by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 909,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 589,022 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OppFi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of OppFi by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at OppFi

In related news, Director David Vennettilli sold 38,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $168,765.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,116.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE:OPFI opened at $4.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.55 million, a P/E ratio of 79.35 and a beta of 1.23. OppFi Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $5.34.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. OppFi had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 1.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OppFi Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

OppFi Profile

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

