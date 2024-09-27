Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $144,000 Holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,745 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 409,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.20. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.95.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

