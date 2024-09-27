ODonnell Financial Services LLC Invests $223,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 536,954 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $265,910,000 after buying an additional 99,609 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,533,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,025,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total transaction of $14,733,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,974,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,819,329,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,025,289.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,397,403 shares of company stock worth $526,762,784 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $124.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

