Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys Shares of 19,169 Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.16% of Prairie Operating as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Prairie Operating Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ PROP opened at $8.20 on Friday. Prairie Operating Co. has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91.

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.38). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prairie Operating Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

