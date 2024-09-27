Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.8% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 86,517 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 726.5% during the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 81,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,724,000 after buying an additional 71,523 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 38,011 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 129,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $24,997,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 14,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $191.16 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.68 and its 200 day moving average is $182.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,101,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,129,922 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.