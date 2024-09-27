Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in GoHealth by 7.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Get GoHealth alerts:

GoHealth Price Performance

Shares of GOCO opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. GoHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $206.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.70.

About GoHealth

GoHealth ( NASDAQ:GOCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.47) by $1.72. GoHealth had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $105.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.