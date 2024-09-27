McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA stock opened at $124.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.76. The company has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.76.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 165,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $20,021,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,420,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,107,588.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $14,913,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,734,995 shares in the company, valued at $9,909,465,178.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 165,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $20,021,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,420,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,107,588.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,397,403 shares of company stock worth $526,762,784. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

