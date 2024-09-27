Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $214.00 to $209.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $195.33 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $227.80. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at $271,602,670.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 103.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

