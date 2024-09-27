Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the August 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ ACGLN opened at $20.65 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $21.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

