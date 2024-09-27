Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the August 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Arch Capital Group Price Performance
NASDAQ ACGLN opened at $20.65 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $21.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87.
About Arch Capital Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arch Capital Group
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.