Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BPMC. Baird R W upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, June 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Blueprint Medicines

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

In related news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 8,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $981,243.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,384.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $3,905,872.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,395.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $981,243.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,384.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,580 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,236 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,817,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 27.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 81.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 65,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after buying an additional 29,330 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 101.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 358,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,613,000 after buying an additional 180,043 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $89.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average of $98.91. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $121.90.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.49. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 157.30% and a negative net margin of 56.64%. The business had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 139.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.