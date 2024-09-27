Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $425.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $552.00 to $448.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $356.00 price target (down from $404.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $406.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.88 and a 200-day moving average of $404.90. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

