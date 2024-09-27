Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $165,000 in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.16% of Werewolf Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 94,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 26.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,107,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 233,909 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,468,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after acquiring an additional 909,895 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOWL stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 12.13, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 578.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOWL. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

