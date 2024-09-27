Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $172,000 in SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Separately, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of SWK by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKH opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $212.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.36. SWK Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14.

SWK ( NASDAQ:SWKH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.54 million during the quarter. SWK had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 5.33%.

SWK Holdings Corporation, offers specialty finance and asset management services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The Finance Receivables segment provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

