44,368 Shares in RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of RumbleOn at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleOn in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RumbleOn in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in RumbleOn by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RumbleOn alerts:

RumbleOn Price Performance

RumbleOn stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.12. RumbleOn, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $152.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RumbleOn ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). RumbleOn had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 98.94%. The firm had revenue of $336.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RumbleOn, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price target on RumbleOn from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Report on RMBL

RumbleOn Company Profile

(Free Report)

RumbleOn, Inc primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleOn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleOn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.