44,368 Shares in RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of RumbleOn at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleOn in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RumbleOn in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in RumbleOn by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RumbleOn Price Performance
RumbleOn stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.12. RumbleOn, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $152.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wedbush lowered their price target on RumbleOn from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
View Our Latest Report on RMBL
RumbleOn Company Profile
RumbleOn, Inc primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RumbleOn
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for RumbleOn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleOn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.