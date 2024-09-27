Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes Position in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Indivior by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,081,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Indivior during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,011,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Indivior by 58.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,094,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,872,000 after acquiring an additional 769,000 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Indivior by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 850,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,901,000 after acquiring an additional 128,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Indivior by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 826,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 345,556 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Indivior Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of Indivior stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 992.00 and a beta of 0.68. Indivior PLC has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Indivior ( NASDAQ:INDV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.90 million. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 654.82% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. Analysts predict that Indivior PLC will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INDV shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Indivior in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Featured Stories

