Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth about $231,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYLD opened at $16.07 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $17.27. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.24.

