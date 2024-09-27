Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 321.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 71,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

HYT stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.