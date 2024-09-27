Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $191,000 Stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 24.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENLC opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 2.40. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.43%.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EnLink Midstream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

