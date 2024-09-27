Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PZT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Ndwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 29,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 173.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 37,009 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 67,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,977,000.

Get Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PZT opened at $23.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $23.89.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.