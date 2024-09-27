Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 657 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 50,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadview Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

MDYV opened at $79.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.73. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $79.97.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

