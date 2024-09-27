Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys Shares of 25,900 VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.23% of VirTra as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTSI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in VirTra by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 476,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 44,906 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra during the 1st quarter worth about $1,782,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in VirTra by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 20,464 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VirTra by 100.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in VirTra during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Get VirTra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of VirTra from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

VirTra Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTSI opened at $6.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44. VirTra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $17.68.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. VirTra had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that VirTra, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

VirTra Profile

(Free Report)

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.