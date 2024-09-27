Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes $220,000 Position in Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.09% of Renovaro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Renovaro during the first quarter worth $46,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Renovaro in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renovaro by 904.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Renovaro

In other news, major shareholder Anderson Wittekind William sold 21,954 shares of Renovaro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $30,955.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 875,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,870.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 227,842 shares of company stock valued at $346,521 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Renovaro Stock Performance

About Renovaro

NASDAQ RENB opened at $0.48 on Friday. Renovaro Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $70.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48.

Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.

