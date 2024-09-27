Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New Investment in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,385,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,858,000 after acquiring an additional 500,751 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 24.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,560,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,739,000 after purchasing an additional 306,168 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after buying an additional 19,824 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 728,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after buying an additional 51,024 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $25.07 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $25.14.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

