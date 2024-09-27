Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 329 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.16% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 704,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,091,000 after purchasing an additional 20,752 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,136,000.

NYSEARCA XSVN opened at $49.06 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.46.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XSVN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of seven years. XSVN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

