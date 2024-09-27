Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,015 Shares of iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares International High Yield Bond ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares International High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

HYXU stock opened at $52.61 on Friday. iShares International High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.54 and a 1 year high of $57.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.69.

Get iShares International High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

About iShares International High Yield Bond ETF

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

The iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (HYXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index comprised of high yield bonds from developed markets ex-US Dollar. HYXU was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.