Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,015 Shares of iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares International High Yield Bond ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
iShares International High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance
HYXU stock opened at $52.61 on Friday. iShares International High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.54 and a 1 year high of $57.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.69.
About iShares International High Yield Bond ETF
