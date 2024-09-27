50,165 Shares in Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO) Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 50,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Separately, Suncoast Equity Management bought a new position in Telomir Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TELO opened at $6.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58. Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $20.72.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Profile

Telomir Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TELO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. The company develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy health problems.

