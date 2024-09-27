2,352 Shares in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.10% of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SHE stock opened at $114.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $256.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $114.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.21.

About SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.