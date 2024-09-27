Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.75% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 163,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 67,967 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $25.93 and a 12-month high of $32.20. The company has a market cap of $36.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.53.

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (HDMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of low expected volatility mid and large-cap stocks from developed markets. HDMV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

