iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,746 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 78,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 299.3% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 67,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 50,709 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 49,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $122.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $897.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $90.70 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.97.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

