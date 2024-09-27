Eagle Capital Management LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $209.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.47 and its 200 day moving average is $202.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $225.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $596.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

