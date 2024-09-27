Sather Financial Group Inc Buys 8,642 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 255,923 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 7.9% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $114,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.7% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 24,467 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 38,016 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 59.4% during the second quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.9% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Microsoft from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.94.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $431.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.72. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $309.45 and a 1 year high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, September 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.04, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 17,378 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.85, for a total transaction of $7,157,129.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,843,807.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.04, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,629 shares of company stock valued at $77,916,485 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

