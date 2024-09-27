FY2027 EPS Estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $11.28 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.37. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $9.71 per share.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS.

AIT has been the topic of several other research reports. Northcoast Research began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AIT

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $221.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.53. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $149.59 and a 1 year high of $226.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $703,561.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $703,561.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $748,894.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,708 shares in the company, valued at $41,602,385.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,116 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.