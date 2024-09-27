Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) Stock Price Up 9.1%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 24,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 47,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Alkaline Water Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.15 million during the quarter.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company also offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of sports drinks under the Alkaline88 Sports Drinks brand. The company sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers, as well as e-commerce websites.

