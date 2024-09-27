Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.38

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.38 and traded as high as C$19.43. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$19.19, with a volume of 32,009 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The firm has a market cap of C$712.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.54, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.38.

In other Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$110.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,152.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,400 shares of company stock worth $265,723. 26.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

