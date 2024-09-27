Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.39

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.39 and traded as high as C$16.40. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$16.22, with a volume of 16,771 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Aura Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Aura Minerals Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.56.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$183.91 million during the quarter. Aura Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 4.2146739 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glauber Rosa Luvizotto sold 19,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.97, for a total transaction of C$269,669.25. Company insiders own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

