Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Shares Up 5.3%

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. 531,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 691,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Mainz Biomed Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.12.

Mainz Biomed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mainz Biomed N.V. develops and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer in the United States. The company offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer diagnostic molecular genetic stool test. It also develops PancAlert, a stool-based screening test for the detection of pancreatic cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mainz Biomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainz Biomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.