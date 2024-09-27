Axos Financial, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $8.25 Per Share (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axos Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the company will earn $8.25 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.17 per share.

AX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $62.52 on Thursday. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $79.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.80. The business had revenue of $484.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 23.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $328,086.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,149 shares in the company, valued at $26,776,526.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 183,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 16,448 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

