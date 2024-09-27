Tritax Eurobox (LON:BOXE) Trading Up 1.5%

Tritax Eurobox plc (LON:BOXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.87 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.87 ($0.01). Approximately 39,721 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 373,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

Tritax Eurobox Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £6.91 million, a P/E ratio of -28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Tritax Eurobox Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Tritax Eurobox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16,666.67%.

About Tritax Eurobox

Tritax EuroBox plc invests in and manages a well-diversified portfolio of well-located Continental European logistics real estate assets that are delivering an attractive capital return and secure income to shareholders. These assets fulfil key roles in the logistics and distribution supply-chain focused on the most established logistics markets and on the major population centres across core Continental European countries.

