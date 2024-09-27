Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 261.50 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 261.70 ($3.50). 2,546,735 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 3,353,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268.70 ($3.60).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 360 ($4.82) to GBX 385 ($5.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Harbour Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Harbour Energy Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,907.78, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 283.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 291.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Harbour Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22,222.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Simon Henry purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £57,800 ($77,396.89). Company insiders own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

Featured Stories

