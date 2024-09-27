Investors Purchase Large Volume of American Airlines Group Call Options (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 181,154 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 32% compared to the average daily volume of 137,701 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,177,845 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,169,330,000 after purchasing an additional 806,770 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 34.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 56,881,356 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $644,466,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 75.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,240,659 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,928 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,600 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $22,819,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $16.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAL. Barclays cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAL

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.