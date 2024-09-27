ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.18

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.45. ParkerVision shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 147,869 shares changing hands.

ParkerVision Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $39.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18.

ParkerVision Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ParkerVision, Inc designs and develops radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ParkerVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParkerVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.